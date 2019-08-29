Reviewing Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB)’s and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)’s results

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.49 N/A -2.13 0.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.21 N/A -3.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protective Insurance Corporation and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protective Insurance Corporation and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance Corporation is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protective Insurance Corporation and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 42.3% respectively. 4.4% are Protective Insurance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance while Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has 46.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Protective Insurance Corporation beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.