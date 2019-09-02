Reviewing Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Protective Insurance Corporation has 56.44% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Protective Insurance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Protective Insurance Corporation’s competitors beat Protective Insurance Corporation.