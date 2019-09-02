Reviewing Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Protective Insurance Corporation has 56.44% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.76%
|9.45%
|2.90%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|N/A
|18
|0.00
|Industry Average
|588.24M
|12.35B
|34.83
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.56
|1.75
|2.61
The peers have a potential upside of -97.83%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|-1.51%
|-10.16%
|-16.15%
|-24.13%
|-28.97%
|-3.82%
|Industry Average
|2.91%
|4.85%
|8.86%
|18.32%
|16.01%
|23.02%
For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Protective Insurance Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Protective Insurance Corporation’s competitors beat Protective Insurance Corporation.
