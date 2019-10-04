Reviewing Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s results

Both Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|16
|0.00
|8.24M
|-2.13
|0.00
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|307,628
|0.85
|1.35M
|28640.36
|10.78
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Protective Insurance Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|51,987,381.70%
|0%
|0%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|438.84%
|7.4%
|3.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|-1.51%
|-10.16%
|-16.15%
|-24.13%
|-28.97%
|-3.82%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|-1.07%
|-4.11%
|-5.29%
|-0.17%
|1.72%
|0.87%
For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.87% stronger performance.
Summary
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.