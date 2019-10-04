Reviewing Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s results

Both Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 16 0.00 8.24M -2.13 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 307,628 0.85 1.35M 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Protective Insurance Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 51,987,381.70% 0% 0% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 438.84% 7.4% 3.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.