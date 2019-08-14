Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.97 N/A -0.18 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 173.97% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 30.8% respectively. About 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.