Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.67 N/A -0.18 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, which is potential 6.82% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.