Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.75 N/A -0.18 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 44.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.