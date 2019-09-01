Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.68 N/A -0.18 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1881.29 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus price target and a 34.17% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 50% respectively. 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.