Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.97 N/A -0.18 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.23%. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Atreca Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.