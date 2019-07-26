Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.47 N/A -0.18 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. Insiders held 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.