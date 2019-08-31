Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.68 N/A -0.18 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 811.84 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.