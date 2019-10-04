Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A -0.05 144.79M -0.18 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.32M 0.10 39.39

Table 1 demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 65,044,923,629.83% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 299,425,520.80% 2.2% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a consensus target price of $9.5, with potential upside of 156.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.