Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.68 N/A -0.18 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 39.53 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 64.03% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 59.1% respectively. Insiders held 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.