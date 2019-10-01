Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 124,295,506.47% -40.8% -32.5% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,397,055.59% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -7.41%. Competitively the consensus target price of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $62.75, which is potential 66.58% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.