Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.84 N/A -1.94 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.43 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 9.03%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 978.43% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 43.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.