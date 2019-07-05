Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.47 N/A -1.94 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.23 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Sutro Biopharma Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.00% and an $14 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.