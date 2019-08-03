Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)’s results

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.16 N/A -1.94 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 35.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 3.61% respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.