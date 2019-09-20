Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 196.85 N/A -1.94 0.00 Personalis Inc. 20 9.46 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Personalis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.