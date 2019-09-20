Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|196.85
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Personalis Inc.
|20
|9.46
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Personalis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
