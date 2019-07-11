Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.66 N/A -1.94 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 82.25 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MyoKardia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$14 is Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 2.94%. Competitively the average price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, which is potential 69.39% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MyoKardia Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance while MyoKardia Inc. has -2.74% weaker performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.