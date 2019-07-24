Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.28 N/A -1.94 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 13.64% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 13.1%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.