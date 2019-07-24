Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|13.28
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-91.64
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 13.64% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 13.1%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|-9.3%
|-25.48%
|-18.18%
|-41.21%
|-85.73%
|-22.52%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
