Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|222.12
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 23.6% respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
