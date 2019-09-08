Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 222.12 N/A -1.94 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 23.6% respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.