Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

We are contrasting Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|16.32M
|-1.94
|0.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|11.50M
|-1.52
|0.00
Demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|122,891,566.27%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|321,435,559.16%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential downside is -8.79%. Competitively Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 173.44%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
