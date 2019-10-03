Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

We are contrasting Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 122,891,566.27% -40.8% -32.5% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 321,435,559.16% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential downside is -8.79%. Competitively Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 173.44%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.