Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 203.27 N/A -1.94 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 13.10 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Chimerix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a -22.75% downside potential and an average target price of $11. On the other hand, Chimerix Inc.’s potential upside is 81.35% and its average target price is $3.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Chimerix Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.