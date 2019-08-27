Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.47 N/A -1.94 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -18.03% and an $11 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, which is potential 102.51% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.