Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|16.32M
|-1.94
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|8.33M
|-2.12
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|121,973,094.17%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|46,745,230.08%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 2.8% respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BeyondSpring Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
