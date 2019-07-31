Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.88 N/A -1.94 0.00 argenx SE 126 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

$14 is Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.04%. Meanwhile, argenx SE’s consensus price target is $150.5, while its potential upside is 7.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than argenx SE as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than argenx SE

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.