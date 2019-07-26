Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 12.66 N/A -1.94 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 56.99 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 19.25% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.