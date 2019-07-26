Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|12.66
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|56.99
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-82%
|-63.9%
Liquidity
5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 19.25% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.44%
|2.24%
|11.22%
|0%
|0%
|52.51%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
