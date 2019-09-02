Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 186.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 32.2% respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.