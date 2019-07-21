Reviewing Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB)’s and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s results

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) have been rivals in the Regional – Southwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 70 6.41 N/A 4.72 14.68 UMB Financial Corporation 66 3.31 N/A 3.86 17.38

Table 1 highlights Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. UMB Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is currently more affordable than UMB Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.5% UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.4 shows that Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, UMB Financial Corporation’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UMB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively UMB Financial Corporation has an average price target of $71, with potential upside of 10.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of UMB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of UMB Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prosperity Bancshares Inc. -3.86% -2.67% -6.94% 0.27% -7% 11.27% UMB Financial Corporation -5% 1.45% 0.09% 2.58% -14.31% 10.09%

For the past year Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than UMB Financial Corporation

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. beats UMB Financial Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 245 full service banking locations, including 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 36 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.