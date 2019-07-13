Reviewing Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.46 N/A 0.50 13.49 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00

Table 1 highlights Prospect Capital Corporation and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Prospect Capital Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Prospect Capital Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prospect Capital Corporation and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Prospect Capital Corporation’s average price target is $6, while its potential downside is -10.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares. About 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation was more bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prospect Capital Corporation beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.