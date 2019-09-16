Reviewing Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s results

Both Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.47 N/A 0.60 11.00 Noah Holdings Limited 42 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prospect Capital Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited. Noah Holdings Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Capital Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Prospect Capital Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Noah Holdings Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Prospect Capital Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Prospect Capital Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, which is potential 69.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.