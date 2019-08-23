Reviewing Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.44 N/A 0.60 11.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.25 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prospect Capital Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation. Great Elm Capital Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Prospect Capital Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Prospect Capital Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prospect Capital Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.55% and 29.68%. Insiders held 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.