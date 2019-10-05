Reviewing PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

We are contrasting PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 65 -1.43 35.57M -1.70 0.00 Twilio Inc. 119 19.58 116.63M -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PROS Holdings Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 54,480,012.25% -103.3% -13.8% Twilio Inc. 97,983,701.59% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

The consensus price target of PROS Holdings Inc. is $69, with potential upside of 14.45%. Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $155.38 consensus price target and a 38.63% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Twilio Inc. seems more appealing than PROS Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PROS Holdings Inc. and Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.14% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Twilio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.