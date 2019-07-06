Reviewing PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s results

Since PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 45 12.11 N/A -1.70 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 5 2.53 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights PROS Holdings Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.29 beta means PROS Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PROS Holdings Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PROS Holdings Inc. has a -29.93% downside potential and a consensus target price of $46. On the other hand, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s potential upside is 40.19% and its consensus target price is $9. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, the Rubicon Project Inc. is looking more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PROS Holdings Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 69.4% respectively. Insiders held 3.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10.2% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71% the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. was less bullish than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors the Rubicon Project Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.