Reviewing PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s results

Since PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 54 12.74 N/A -1.70 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 71 2.42 N/A 7.33 6.51

Table 1 highlights PROS Holdings Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

PROS Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stamps.com Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. PROS Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The downside potential is -17.43% for PROS Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $58. Meanwhile, Stamps.com Inc.’s consensus price target is $64.5, while its potential upside is 0.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Stamps.com Inc. looks more robust than PROS Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PROS Holdings Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.14% and 0% respectively. PROS Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.