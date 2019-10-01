Reviewing PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s results

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 66 -1.44 35.57M -1.70 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 49 1.57 34.66M 1.54 72.43

Table 1 highlights PROS Holdings Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PROS Holdings Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 53,545,085.05% -103.3% -13.8% SPS Commerce Inc. 70,605,011.20% 7.6% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

PROS Holdings Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SPS Commerce Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, SPS Commerce Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

PROS Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.91% and an $69 consensus target price. SPS Commerce Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78.33 consensus target price and a 69.18% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SPS Commerce Inc. is looking more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PROS Holdings Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.14% and 98.5%. 2.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.