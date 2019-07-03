Reviewing PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s results

We are contrasting PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 44 12.00 N/A -1.70 0.00 Open Text Corporation 38 3.92 N/A 1.02 39.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PROS Holdings Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PROS Holdings Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

PROS Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Competitively, Open Text Corporation’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Open Text Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PROS Holdings Inc. and Open Text Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 77.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.