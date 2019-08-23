Reviewing PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s results

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 54 13.50 N/A -1.70 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.95 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PROS Holdings Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Risk & Volatility

PROS Holdings Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PROS Holdings Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.14% and 67.5%. 2.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has 130.45% stronger performance while Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.