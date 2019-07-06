Reviewing PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 45 12.11 N/A -1.70 0.00 2U Inc. 55 5.50 N/A -0.79 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

PROS Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, 2U Inc. has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, 2U Inc. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

The downside potential is -29.93% for PROS Holdings Inc. with average target price of $46. Competitively 2U Inc. has an average target price of $87, with potential upside of 125.92%. The results provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional investors owned 97.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of 2U Inc. shares. About 3.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of 2U Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71% 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has 62.71% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance.

2U Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.