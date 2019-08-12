Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.09 shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.1. Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 127.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.