Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|2.18
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
Volatility and Risk
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, which is potential 179.41% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
