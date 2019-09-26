Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 10 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.18 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, which is potential 179.41% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.