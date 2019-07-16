Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.70 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

A 0.5 beta means ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Recro Pharma Inc. has beta of -0.1 which is 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

The Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$20 is ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 132.29%. On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -15.59% and its consensus target price is $8.5. The information presented earlier suggests that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 70.9%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 9 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.