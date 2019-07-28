Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Risk and Volatility
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.22 beta.
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Analyst Ratings
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 136.13% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average target price of $20.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 2.5%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-7.1%
|-11.81%
|-16.26%
|-36.33%
|-73.16%
|-6.08%
For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
