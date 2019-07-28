Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 136.13% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 2.5%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.