Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 92.74 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.09. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s potential upside is 205.94% and its average target price is $13.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.