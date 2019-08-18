Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.19 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.09 beta indicates that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential is 143.01% at a $20 average price target. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.13 average price target and a 273.80% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics N.V., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and MediWound Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 37.1%. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.