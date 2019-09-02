Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

We are comparing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 36.74 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.1. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 228.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 83.4%. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.