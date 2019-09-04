Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 17.57 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.