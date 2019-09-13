Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 432.32 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Geron Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.09 beta means ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volatility is 91.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Geron Corporation’s 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 132.28% and its average price target is $3.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.