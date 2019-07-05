Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average target price of $20, and a 116.68% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.