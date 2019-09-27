Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 8 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 276,152,832.67% -53.9% -43.8% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,718,872,357.09% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 0% respectively. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.