Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 528.63 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility & Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. In other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 123.71% upside potential. Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a consensus price target of $116.75, with potential upside of 36.14%. The results provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.